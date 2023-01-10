RED BAY — Joy Louise Taylor, 70, died January 7, 2023. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you