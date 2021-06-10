RUSSELLVILLE

Joy “Marie” Tullis, 77, died June 5, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in the Mountain Star community. Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville will be directing.

