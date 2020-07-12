MUSCLE SHOALS — Joyce A. “Jodie” Albright, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time.
Jodie was a member of the Catholic faith who loved reading her Bible and listening to Christian music. She was a 1998 member of DAV’s Commander Club. In 2007, she received the Beautification Award from Muscle Shoals for her yard work. Jodie was known as the Rose Lady. Her yard was beautiful, with over 25 rose bushes that she lovingly tended. Jodie always enjoyed welcoming new neighbors by taking something homemade. She loved to make pecan and pumpkin pies for the holidays for friends and neighbors. She loved all animals, especially her cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kingford Albright.
Jodie is lovingly remembered by her family and friends, especially her friend and caregiver, Joyce Kinney.
