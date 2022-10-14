FLORENCE
Joyce Alice Luttrell Young passed away on October 8, 2022. She was born September 17, 1939 in Middleton, TN. She was 83 years old and the daughter of the late James Franklin and Maggie Marie Webb Luttrell. She was united in marriage to Freddie Eugene Young in June, 1962.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Entombment will be in Greenview Memorial Park, Love Mausoleum. Officiating will be Reverend Chris Underwood.
Joyce had three brothers and one sister, they are, Lavoyd Franklin Luttrell, Herman David Luttrell, June Marie Luttrell Moran and Danny James Luttrell. She is survived by two of her brothers, Lavoyd, who resides in Hernando, MS, and Danny J. Luttrell, who resides in San Diego, CA. Joyce loved her family, especially her son Freddie Scott Young and his wife Sandy Ahrendsen Young of Eatonville, WA; and her grandchildren, Derrick Ahrendsen Young, Connor O. Christian, Hunter L. Young, Kirk A. Christian and Walker A. Christian.
In her youth, she lived in Middleton, TN, and Memphis, TN. She worked at the Linden Circle Theater while attending Memphis Central High School. Joyce graduated in 1957. After high school she went to work at Memphis Consumer Credit as Executive Secretary. In 1966, she moved to Indianapolis, IN, where her husband worked for Ford Motor Company. They transferred to Florence, AL, in 1969, where Mr. Young went to work in the Sheffield Plant until 1983. He then went to work for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Joyce lived in Florence for 53 years and was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church. She was a housewife, and performed charity work for her church, the Salvation Army, Pilot Club, Empty Bowl, and the Red Hat Society.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented