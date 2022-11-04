MUSCLE SHOALS — Joyce Ann Bell, 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bubba Cole officiating. Interment will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Joyce worked as a BSRN in the Shoals area for over 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and Mimi. She loved yard sales and finding hidden treasures while antiquing and “junking”. Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Vinson, and her nephew, Jason Dickerson.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Barry Bell; children, Heather McCollister (Jeff), Haley Richardson and Michael Richardson (Amy); grandchildren, Macy, John Michael and Blake McCollister; Alex Miller and Zachary Davis; Kaitlyn, Lauryn, Kynlee, Laynee and Micah Richardson; great-grandson, Miller Piland; and fur-babies, Tappy, Boo, Bear, Marty, Polly and Barney.
Pallbearers will be John Michael McCollister, Blake McCollister, Zachary Davis, Chris Dickerson, Darrell Miller and Drake Wear.
Because of Joyce’s great love for animals, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
