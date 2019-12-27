WATERLOO — Joyce Ann Benson, 78, of Waterloo passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, from noon until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood and Jimmy McGee officiating. Burial will be in Bumpas Creek Cemetery.
Joyce was a member of Bumpas Creek Freewill Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Benson; great-grandson, Benson Johnson; parents, Melvin and Mageline Daniels; sister, Betty Scott; and brothers, Clay, Stanley, Lynn, David, and Joe Daniels.
She is survived by her son, Roger Benson (Sandra); daughter, Sarah Benson Hauck; sister, Camilla Darby (Gerald); grandchildren, Tiffany Johnson (Casey), Tyler Hauck, Kristine Abesamis (Mark), Brandon Benson; great-grandchildren, Briar, Kenzley, and Caelyn Johnson, and Zion Abesamis.
Pallbearers include Justin, Daniel, and Kenny Benson, Brad and Keith Lewis, and Mark Abesamis.
