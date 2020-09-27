HAMILTON — Joyce Ann Cochran, 86, passed away Friday September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, at 6 until 8 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Monday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.