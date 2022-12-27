ANDERSON — Joyce Ann Jones, 66, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Rogersville Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with burial in Wallace Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Ms. Joyce’s family.

