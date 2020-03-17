FLORENCE — Joyce Ann Malone Collum, 81, of Florence passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be today, March 17, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Killen. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Bro. David McKelvey and Bro. Ashley Pettus officiating. Burial will be at approximately 4:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Gregg Woodard presiding.
Joyce Ann was a native of Colbert County and was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and Killen Police Department. She was a faithful member of Harris Chapel Baptist Cherokee, Calvary Baptist of Tuscumbia, and First Baptist Church Killen, where she played piano and sang in numerous choirs including the Shoals Praise and Worship Choir. Her love and dedication to her family and friends was always evident and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and cooking for all occasions. She also loved University of Alabama and Shoals Christian School athletic events.
Joyce Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William L. Collum; parents, Leslie and Beulah Inman Malone; and stepmother, Annie Martin Malone.
She is survived by her children, Janet Leslie Cartee (Joel) of Killen, AL and Jeffrey Lawrence Collum (Jennifer) of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Christopher Thompson of Alexandria, VA, Jake Smith of Harrisonburg, VA, Ally E. Collum of Nashville, TN, and Dr. Emily C. Collum of Birmingham, AL; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charles Wheeler Collum (Brenda), Roy Dean Woodard (Jane), Wayne White (Pat) and Sandra Landers White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include Jon Collum, Jake Smith, Christopher Thompson, Joel Cartee, Kevin Montgomery and Daniel Seay. Honorary Pallbearers are First Baptist Church Killen Senior Sunday School Class, Kenny Jones, David Horton, and the Killen Police Department.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Killen or Harris Chapel Baptist Church, Cherokee.
