RUSSELLVILLE — Joyce Ann Meares George, 71 years old of Russellville, AL, was born on February 14, 1950. Joyce passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence
- Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
- Judge: Forbes not competent for trial
- Wilson's wax museum takes visitors to movies
- Sheriffs: 'We didn't have proper time to notify victims'
- Shoals cities, counties oppose internet sales tax formula changes
- Colbert Co. Schools 2023-24 calendar released
- Clean sweep: Muscle Shoals claims to be 'best around here'
Most Read
Articles
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Candle bar opening in Florence
- Fire destroys garage, but house spared
- Search effort for Florence angler continues
- Alleged suicide ruled a homicide in Lawrence County
- Boats scour Tennessee River searching for missing angler
- City OKs engineering contract for proposed bridge
- $9M projects involve roof, entrance upgrades to Florence City Schools
- Parole denied for convicted Lauderdale Co. murderer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 'She's got the green light': Deshler's Siegel sets national career 3-point record
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Sue Darby
- Pamela Peden
- Luther 'Buker' Throngberry Young III
- Donald Edward Goode
- Tennessee woman facing drug trafficking charge
- Candle bar opening in Florence
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)
- Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
Commented