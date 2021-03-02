ROGERSVILLE — Joyce Ann Nugent, 81, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Joyce was a member of Whitehead Baptist Church. She was employed in the lunchroom at Lauderdale County High School from 1971 to 1983. She then worked for TVA Browns Service Nuclear Plant and from there moved to Joe Wheeler Dam until her retirement in 2003.
Visitation for Mrs. Nugent will be Wednesday, March 3rd from 1-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be held in Harvey Cemetery with Keith Hawk officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roberson, Ronnie Ritter, Jeff Palmer, Russell Cosby, Neal Whitt, Richie Newton and Tyler Cochran.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Clara Corum Phillips; husband, Wesley “Earl” Nugent; son, Anthony Earl “Hamp” Nugent; sister, Rachel Gray and Geneva Hyde; sister-in-law, Deborah Gist Phillips and special friend, Arlon Snoddy.
She is survived by her devoted son, Gary “Smokey” Nugent; daughter, Hazel Cochran; son-in-law, Keith Cochran; daughter-in-law, Patricia Nugent; grandchildren, Courtney Nugent (Levi), Bethany (Drew) Price, Kate and Tyler Cochran; great-grandchildren, Gus, Drake and Silas; brother, Jimmy Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nugent’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Brian Richards, Tracey, Brad, Kindred Home Health and Mitchell Hollingsworth. Over the years you all have become a part of Joyce’s family and her family could never express their amount of gratitude for all of the love and compassion each of you have shown.
The family requests that anyone attending Mrs. Nugent’s services please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
