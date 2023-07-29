F.7.29.23 Joyce Robbins.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Joyce Ann Robbins, age 90, of Tuscumbia, AL, died Friday, July 28, 2023. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, August 1, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Colbert Heights. Her funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Frank Robbins and Seth Hood officiating. A private burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

