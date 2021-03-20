LYWOOD, ILLINOIS

Joyce B. Bridges, 74, died March 12, 2021. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield.

