F.3.26.23 Joyce Barnes.jpg

LEIGHTON — Joyce Gibson Barnes, 85, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, March 26, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Tony McKelvey officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you