FLORENCE — Joyce Ann Baskins, 71, of Florence, passed away July 23, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Larry Annerton officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. and Goldie Atkission; sister, Margaret Farmer; brother, Charles Atkission.
She is survived by her children, Luci Herring, Kenneth Sisk, Jenny O’Connor and Carl Bivens (Emily); brothers, Ronnie (Demetrice), Carl and Kenneth Atkission; grandchildren, David (Danielle) and Noah O’Connor, Goldie Owens (Theo), Jonathan, Hannah and Aiden Bivens, Bella Walker, and Trinity and Serenity Sisk; great-grandson, Cannon O’Connor.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences
Commented