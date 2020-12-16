MOULTON — Joyce Bea Johnson Dodd died December 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roy Dodd.

