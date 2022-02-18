TUSCUMBIA —  Joyce Bolden Gray, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. There will be a graveside service Saturday, February 19, at Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Ted Vafeas officiating.

Joyce attended Hampton Heights Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and was especially proud of her grandson, Kyle. Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands, John Robert Bolden and Don Gray; parents, Edward and Bertha Maxwell; four brothers; and three sisters.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Debbie Randall (Kenny) and Kathy Williams (Charlie); sisters, Shirley Tubbs and Nancy Harrison; grandson, Kyle Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

