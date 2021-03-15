Russellville — Joyce Mansell Boyles, 78, died March 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., at Franklin Memory Gardens, with burial to follow. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

