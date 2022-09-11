MUSCLE SHOALS — Sarah Joyce Brown, 87, of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 12th, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Smart and Ted Vafeas officiating. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Joyce was a native of Colbert County and a graduate of Deshler High School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert C. Brown; parents, Guy and Lovie Forrester; sisters, Mary Alice Russo and Billi Sue Willis; brother, and Eddie Forrester.
Joyce is survived by her children, Joseph A. Brown (Kathy) and Joyce Renee Humphres (Chris); brother, Freddie Forrester (Connie); sister, Olean Richeson; sister-in-law, Sherry Brown (Harold); grandchildren, Kristie Dabbs (Bryan), Kimberly Sockwell (Corey), Kelly Brown, Shanna Humphres, and Kyle Humphres (Sara Beth); and 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving care of their mother.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented