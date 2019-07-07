MUSCLE SHOALS — Joyce was born on July 16, 1937, in Savannah, Tennessee. She passed away on July 4, 2019, at Cypress Cove Nursing Home in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Edgar Alexander and Grace Dexter Bryant Alexander and brother, Don Alexander. Her husband of 58 years, Roy O’Neil King, passed away in February of 2016.
Joyce is survived by her son, Keith King (Becky); her daughter, Penne King and her grandchildren, Julie King and Alex King (Tiana).
Because of transfers in employment for both her father and her husband, Joyce moved many times throughout her life. Besides Savannah, Tennessee, she lived in Camden, Tennessee; Memphis, Tennessee; Dallas, Texas; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; St. Louis, Missouri; Tuscumbia, Alabama and Florence, Alabama before returning to Muscle Shoals in her final years.
A graveside service was held Saturday, July 6th at 4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
