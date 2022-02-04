ROGERSVILLE — Joyce Butler, 63, of Rogersville died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Madison Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11 a.m. to noon at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at noon in the chapel with Chris Simmons officiating.
Mrs. Butler attended Branding Iron Cowboy Church and Rogersville United Methodist Church. A private burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Burney; two granddaughters, Jamie Cromwell and Bailey Liles; sons-in-law, Jerry Cromwell and Cody Martin; siblings, Junior Butler, Charlie Butler, and Reeder Mae Goins; parents, Oliver and Mary Butler.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her children, Lamanda Burney (Faron Terry), Ben Burney, Kelli Burney (Bryan McMannes), Michelle Ash, and Melissa Gilstrap (Lee); eight grandchildren, Adrianna Liles (Joe Martin), Kaleb Martin, Kylie Burney, Mackenzie Burney, Bella Burney, Sailor Burney, Raina Burney, and Jeremy Cromwell; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Butler, Jerry Butler, and Helen Butler.
