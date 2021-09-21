FLORENCE — Joyce A. Cleveland Sellers, age 95, of Florence, passed away at her home on September 18, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Sellers; parents, T.B. and Josephine Cleveland; brother, Byron Cleveland; and sister, Caroline Cleveland Whitlock.
Survivors include her son, Alan Whitley Sellers; daughter, Judy Sellers Crawley; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nephews, Gil Whitlock (Karen), Cecil Whitlock; and niece, Sharon Whitlock Van Roekel (Loren).
She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, a member of D.A.R., and graduated from Mississippi State College for Women. She went on to achieve her master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her caretaker, Tina Stults and to Kindred Hospice and Home Instead. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
