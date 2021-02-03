VINA — Joyce Cummings, 70, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, AL. She was born in the Burnout community and worked at Piggly Wiggly, Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Vina First Baptist Church.
Services will be Thursday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother Mark Daniel and Brother Daniel Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-five and one-half years, Edward Cummings; two children, Rhonda Payne (Steven) and Greg Cummings (Cressoline); five grandchildren, Victoria Adams (Chris), Austin Scott, Megan Scott, Madison Payne and Taylor Payne; three great-grandchildren, Clayton Adams, Hayden Pinkerton and Kinlee Adams; one sister, Sue Raper (Gary); two brothers, Ricky Coats (Myra) and Bruce Coats (Patsy) and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Revis Vernon and Everlean Scott Coats and a daughter, Rita Cummings.
Pallbearers will be Chris Scott, Chase Mayhall, Dewayne Raper, Chase Coats, Zakary Coats and Christopher Adams.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
