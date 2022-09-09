ROGERSVILLE — Joyce Dean Mitchell, 88, died September 6, 2022. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens with burial in Higgins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 until service time at the funeral home.

