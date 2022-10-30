FLORENCE — Joyce Deloris Brown, age 85, of Florence, passed away October 27, 2022. All services will be private. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen Brown; mother, Marie Peters; and father, Alphonse “Puddin” Peters.
Survivors include her son, Robert Glenn Brown, Jr.; brother, Sonny Peters (Vicky); sister, Barbara Chandler (Bobby Joe); granddaughter, Ashley Brown; and great-grandson, Hayden Scott.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of St. Florian. She was a lover of the outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting and farm life, and especially enjoying the time she spent with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
