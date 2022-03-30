KILLEN — Joyce Elaine Fowler Gray, 83, died March 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at North Carolina Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in North Carolina Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.

