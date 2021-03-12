LEIGHTON — Joyce Elaine Webber, 61, of Leighton, AL passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. There will not be a service at this time.
Being a mother was her dream come true and she was the best the girls could have asked for. She enjoyed gardening, music, and shopping. Her hobbies included activities that vitalized and gave life to everything around her because she was and always will be a giver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Betty Bullion and Authur and Bernice Davis; and brothers, Donnie and Tommy Bullion.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Webber; daughters, Diana Webber, Shiana Marquardt, and Briana Thrower; sisters, Martha Terry, Dorothy Terry, Sheila Bullion, Wanda Baugher, Peggy Young, and Kelly Softly; three grandsons; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to Florence Nursing and Rehab for all of their care and Rena Bogle for all of her support.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
