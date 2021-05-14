PERDIDO BEACH, AL — Joyce Elizabeth Hubbard, age 74 of Perdido Beach, Alabama passed away Tuesday May 11, 2021 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Hubbard gave over 30 years of loyal service to BellSouth where she worked as a lineman. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Jasper, Alabama.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly Morrow (Donald) and Melanie Aldeen (Brank); grand- children, Joshua Morrow, Amanda Schofield, Sarah Morrow and Wylie Aldeen; siblings, Wesley Fryer, Margie Wheeler, Maxine Cleveland (JB). She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hubbard; parents, Clinton and Alma Fryer as well as five siblings.
Visitation will be Saturday May 15, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. in the chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
