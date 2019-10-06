FLORENCE — Mrs. Joyce P. English, 81 of Florence, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Glenwood Health Care following an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County and a member of the New Life Tabernacle Church.
Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Dowdy and Rev. Oneal Price.
Mrs. English was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles English; parents, Marvin and Rhoda Price; and a sister, Betty Clayton.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty Singleton (Danny) of Florence and two very special great nieces, Mikalah and Nevaeha Miller.
Mrs. English was a seamstress for 30 years for H.D. Lee Company and volunteered for St. Vincent De Paul thrift store for several years
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Joyce was loved by all that knew her. She never met a stranger and self-appointed herself as door greeter at Glenwood Health Care.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Glenwood Health Care for all the love and care that was shown.
An online guest book may be viewed and signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented