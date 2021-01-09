F.1.10.21 Joyce Lantz.jpg
RUSSELLVILLE — Joyce Evelyn Lantz, age 91, of Russellville, AL passed away Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Wesley and Durell Jones Hunter; her husband, Delmore Lantz; one sister, Dorothy Wilson; and two brothers-in-law, Hewitt Wilson and John Fleeman.

She is survived by one daughter, June Pounders (Kenny) of Russellville, AL; one son, Tim Shaddix (Elizabeth) of Anderson, AL; one sister, Faye Fleeman of Lawrenceburg, TN; five stepchildren, Vickie McDonald, Carolyn Bryant, Allene Walker, Joyce Sanders, and Randall Lantz; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Jason Burcham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

