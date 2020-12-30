TUSCUMBIA — Joyce F. Terry was born August 17, 1942, in Town Creek, AL. She passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the age of 78. Visitation will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Cornelius Pugh officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 wonderful years, Carl A. Terry; children, Carlene Ridgway (Jay), Andy Terry, Charlotte Sommersby, and Paula Smith (Benny); sister, Shelby Allen; grandchildren, Amy Richey, Meagan Howell, Joshua Bailey, Laura Romans and Hannah Ellis; and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Terry, Chuck Terry, Luke Ellis, John David Howell, Benny Smith and Alex Richey.
Joyce studied the Bible and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1969. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 83:18. She had strong faith in John 5:28, 29 of the promised resurrection. Her family and friends eagerly await that day.
Known for her love of singing, family, hospitality, generosity, and cooking skills, she will be missed by many who enjoyed those qualities.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
