SHEFFIELD

Joyce Faye Butts Mackey, 68, died August 24, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. for family at Shoals Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Mike Mackey for 33 years. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

