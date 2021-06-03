RUSSELLVILLE
Beloved wife, mother and sister, Joyce Faye McNatt, went to Heaven on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the age of 90.
Joyce was born in Russellville, AL where she lived her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Era (Lester) Kennedy; her husband, Robert A. “Bob” McNatt; son, Rex McNatt, and grandson, Shawn Michael McNatt.
She is survived by her devoted son, Max Aaron McNatt; her siblings, Jean Hill and Max Kennedy; nieces and nephews and grandchildren. She leaves behind her dear friends, Faye Lawler and Jean Smith whom will miss her dearly.
Joyce was a faithful Christian and active member of Southside Baptist Church. She was known for her love for God and for her family. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, mother and devoted wife. She was blessed as a sweet and gentle woman with a loving heart.
In her later years, Joyce was a resident at Russellville Healthcare, where her son visited her every day which always made her smile. The nurses and staff were caring and loving toward Joyce and enjoyed her pleasant spirit.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. today, June 03, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Darryl Whitehead officiating. The burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Russellville Healthcare for the care and love shown to Joyce.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
