KILLEN — Joyce Faye White Williams, 74, of Killen, passed away September 19, 2020. Visitation will be today, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother Daniel Michael officiating. Burial will be in Barkley Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Gayle Williams; parents, Ruby and Van White, Sr.; brothers, Van White, Jr., Bobby White, Billy White, Don White, and Ronnie White; and sisters, Virginia White, Louise Turberville, Helen Quinn and Susan White.
Survivors include her children, Anthony Williams (Kristi) and Melinda King (Timothy); grandchildren, Matt and Gage Williams, and Joshua, Johnathan, Joseph and Maddie King; great-grandchildren, Kylee Williams and Gannon King; siblings, Jimmy White, Doris Holland, Tommy White, Gary White (Angie), Martha Riddle (George), Bill White, Brenda White, Carl White (Brenda), Keith White (Sandy), Kathy Tesseneer (Gary), and Tony White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Williams loved people. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Room in the Inn. The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice for their amazing, loving care.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
