TUSCUMBIA — Joyce Genell Smith Askew, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for the family with Jeff Abrams and Frank M. Cauthen, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Joyce was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ and the Rose Trail Homemakers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Dean Askew; parents, John Henry and Florence Smith; and brother, Norman Gene Smith.
Joyce is survived by her children, Jeffrey Dean Askew (Claudia) and Geri Nell Cauthen (Frank Merriman Cauthen, Jr.); sister, Beverly Jeanita Hayes; and grandchildren, Mae Margaret Hamm, Sarah Jane Hamm, Isabella Genell Hamm, and Houston Dean Askew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tuscumbia Church of Christ Youth Fund.
