TUSCUMBIA — Joyce Hill Moore died peacefully in her home in Tuscumbia, AL, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was 75 years of age. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12th from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the Morrison Chapel with Reverend Kirk Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Joyce was a member of Westside Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, and Jane Thomas’ Sunday School class. Joyce had previously been employed at Captain D’s, in addition to making her house a home to all she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Drewey and Lucille Hill; sisters, Eloise Garrison, Dot Graham and Martha Jo Hill; brother, Billy Hill; and son-in-law, William Adkins, Jr.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, William “Billy” Moore; daughter, Wanda Adkins; son, Anthony Moore (Kim); grandchildren, Dusty Adkins (Amanda), Jaime and Jessica Adkins, Beth Taylor (Justin) and Ben Moore; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Camden Adkins, and Bryant Moore; a host of in-laws; and a multitude of nieces and nephews she claimed as her own.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Adkins, Ben Moore, Justin Taylor, Bennie Smith, Randy Hill and Jim Moore.
Special thanks to Katie and Vashni with Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and/or Arc of the Shoals.
Online Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented