SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Joyce Keeton, 77, died February 9, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery.

