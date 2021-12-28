FLORENCE — Joyce L. Clark, age 91, of Florence, died Saturday, December 25, 2021. The graveside service will be held today, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Clark was born in Scottsboro, on July 6, 1930, to Mitchell and Altus Landers Patterson. She was a loving wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as an accomplished artist. Mrs. Clark was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia and the Tennessee Valley Art Association.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Clark; son, Ricky Clark; and brother, Lloyd Patterson.
Survivors include her son, Steve Clark and wife, Peggy; sister, Annie Harvey; granddaughter, Rachel Bailey and husband, Shane; great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Isabella Bailey; stepgrandson, John Brewer; stepgreat-grandson, Johnathan Brewer; and stepgreat-great-grandson, Dayne Brewer.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may give by visiting www.stjude.org and click on the donate button.
