HAMILTON — Joyce Ann Lawler West, 82, of Hamilton, Alabama, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Neil West; her parents, Virginia and Wildey Lawler; her brother, Glenn Lawler; her sister, Jeanette Lawler Cooper and brothers-in-law, Mitchell Cooper and Len Mossor.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna West McPheeters, Linda West Wright and Susie West Mattox (Tucker); son, Leslie Neil West; grandchildren, Leslie West Hayes (Jay), Jake McPheeters, Kaitlin McPheeters Sparkman (Will), Maggie McPheeters, Taylor Wright, Bailey Wright Chacon (Johnny), Ty Mattox and Carly Mattox; great-grandsons, Cyprus and Liam Hayes, as well as her sisters, Wanda Lawler Martin (Paul), Patsy Lawler Mossor and sister-in-law, Leatrice Lawler Horton.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10th at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hamilton. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will be held at Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville.
Born in Spruce Pine, Alabama, on January 3, 1938, Joyce graduated from Russellville High School in 1956, and attended Florence State (now the University of North Alabama) where she was head majorette with the school’s marching band. She married Don West in 1958. She graduated from UNA in 1970, where she later earned her master’s degree. After 25 years of teaching, she retired from Hamilton Middle School in 1999. She was a member of First Baptist Church, an extremely talented artist, and spent her retirement years enjoying her friends and family, especially keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a great friend to all.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
