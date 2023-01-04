LEIGHTON
Joyce LeMay Manley, 91, longtime resident of Leighton, and most recently of Orlando, FL, passed away peacefully December 26, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1 - 2 PM at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, with a service from 2 - 2:30 PM. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek, near generations of the LeMay family and the Manley family. Bill Pullen will give a final prayer.
Joyce was born in Lawrence County and lived almost all of her life in North Alabama. Joyce was born third of six siblings, W.R. LeMay, Jr., Marjorie Nell LeMay Halbrooks, Bobby Paul LeMay, Frederick Wayne LeMay, and Patricia LeMay Burr. All were baptized at First Baptist Church in Town Creek, AL. She was predeceased by her husband, C.T. Manley, Alabama award-winning high school football coach.
She is survived by her son, Charles T. Manley, Jr.; son-in-law, Chris Alexander-Manley; sister, Patricia LeMay; brother-in-law, Richard Burr; sisters-in-law, Marjorie LeMay and Amanda LeMay; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews from both the LeMay and Manley families.
Pallbearers will be Greg Posey, Mike Isbell, Ricky Hall, Andy Martin, Jackie Gargis and Lawrence Flanagan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joyce’s name to your favorite charity.
