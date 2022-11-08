FLORENCE — Joyce Marie Morgan Griswold, age 80, passed away on November 5, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Florence on Wednesday, November 9, at 1:00 p.m. with Father Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Griswold; parents, Howard and Leatha Morgan; and daughter, Nicole Bowen.
Survivors include her daughter, Leigh Ann Franck and husband, John; son-in-law, Brad Bowen; grandchildren, Connor Franck, Caroline Franck, Anna Bowen and Grace Bowen; and brother, Charles Morgan.
Mrs. Griswold was a member of St. Joseph Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Renaissance of Florence and the doctors and nurses of North Alabama Medical Center for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Joseph Catholic School, 115 Plum Street, Florence, AL 35630. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
