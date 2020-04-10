ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA — Joyce Marie McGee De Antonis, 78 of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Lexington, AL, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home following an extended illness surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She resided in St. Augustine since 1981 with her late husband, George. Together they ran a successful business until 2007. She enjoyed gardening, reading and shopping at thrift stores. Joyce will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. De Antonis, Jr.; mother, Ruby Michael McGee; brother, Merlin McGee and sister, Shirley A. Sims.
Survivors include her children, Lisa M. Register (Roy) and E. Scott De Antonis; grandchildren, Justin Register (Breanna), Matt Register (Bailee), Sierra De Antonis, Eric De Antonis, Sadie De Antonis; great-grandchildren, Tatum Register, Leila Register, Mason Register, Jade Register; brother, Roger McGee; sister, Hilda McLemore; sisters-in-law, Judith Zinn (Jerry) and Shelby McGee and many many close and loving family members in Alabama and Tennessee. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hilda, Linda and Susan for all your help.
In lieu of flowers, mom would like for you to plant flowers in her memory.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
