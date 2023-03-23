F.3.23.23 Joyce Kent.jpeg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Joyce Walker “Maw” Kent, 87, of Ford City, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, March 24, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 25, at Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals. The family will receive family and friends at 10:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Carl Malm officiating. Interment will be in Old Brick Cemetery.

