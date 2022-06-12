FLORENCE — Joyce Yvonne Behel Miller, age 82, of Florence, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 from Noon until 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Sonny Owens officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Vera Behel; brothers, Carol Lee Behel and D.R. Behel.
Survivors are her children, Michael Miller, Terry Miller, and son-in-law Sidney Goldstein; siblings, DC and Gail Behel, Delinda and Barry Redding; grandchildren, Zachary Hodges (Meg), Garrett Miller (Haley), Quade Nowlin, Amy Kahane (Michael), Ben Goldstein (Megda), Sammy Goldstein (Nikki), Shifra Goldstein, Avi Goldstein, Seth Goldstein (Riley), and Gabriel Goldstein; great-grandchildren, Landon and Ariana Miller, Olivia and Isaac Goldstein; dogs, Penelope Sue, Trooper Miles, Mila, Cooper and Michael’s cats.
She was a two-time cancer survivor, lover of life and family, had the best Mexican corn bread in the universe and was loved by more people than you can imagine. In-lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or local animal shelter. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
