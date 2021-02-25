SHEFFIELD — Joyce Pearl Bonner Johnson, 84, died February 19, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Greater Fellowship MB Church, Sheffield with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

