FLORENCE
Joyce Henderson Rickard, 80, of Florence, passed away November 18, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Lonell Plyler.
Mrs. Rickard was preceded in death by her husband of almost 52 years, Jerry M. Rickard; parents, Conard and Ovie Henderson; and infant brothers, Jimmy Conard and Danny Ray Henderson.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Rickard (Nikki), Dwight Rickard (Laurel), and Andy Rickard (Sara); daughter, Connie Konig (Carroll); brother, Jerry Henderson (Dottie); grandchildren, Cole Bishop, Clay Keeton, Dacota Keeton, MiKala Rickard, D.J. Rickard, Lewis Rickard, Patrick Rickard, Katie Konig, Lindsay Konig, Jordan Richardson, and Andrew Rickard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
