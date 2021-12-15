KILLEN
Helen Joyce Rosenbaum, 83, of Killen, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, December 16th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Joyce was a member of Killen Church of Christ and worked with Florence Clinic for over fifteen years before retiring. Her and husband Sebe of 65 years loved going to sporting events for her sons and grandchildren. She loved them dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sebe B. Rosenbaum; parents, Johnnie D and Emmalean Michael; and son, Robbie Don Rosenbaum.
Survivors are her sons, Michael B. Rosenbaum (Marilyn) and DeWayne Rosenbaum (Lisa); brothers, Gerald Michael (Francis) and Gary Michael (Belinda); grandchildren, Michelle Thomas (Stephen), Kelli Hurdle (Brian), and Zachary Rosenbaum (Stacy); great-grandchildren, Tucker Hurdle, Dannon Thomas, Summer and Brooke Rosenbaum.
A special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
