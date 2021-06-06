MUSCLE SHOALS
Joyce Sueverne Barker, 86 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, June 04, 2021. She will be buried in Harvey’s Chapel Cemetery in Marmaduke, AR.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Harris; and parents, Elmer and Hazel Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Michael David Allen; daughters, Barbara Patterson (Mike), Sandra Brown (Roy), and Lori Denise Fakhoury; sister, Louise Taylor; grandchildren, Lisa Amos, Jason Bennett, Joseph Smith, Stephen Smith, Melody Allen, Michael Allen, Kayla Allen, and Amber Allen; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce enjoyed sewing and crocheted many beautiful things.
Special thanks are given to Cypress Cove Nursing Home for all of the care given to our loved one.
