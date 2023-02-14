RUSSELLVILLE — Joyce Annett Taylor Smith, 77, died Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1-3 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Garden.

