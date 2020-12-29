ROGERSVILLE — Joyce Virginia Thompson Thornton, age 90, of Rogersville, AL, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Athens Limestone Hospital.
Mrs. Thornton was born to Hollis and Mary Thompson in Anderson, AL, on November 6, 1930. She lived most of her life in Lauderdale County. She graduated from Lauderdale County High School as the Class of 1949 Valedictorian. She worked for many years at Wade Electric, Coca-Cola, Harrison-White Pontiac, and retired from Aetna Life Insurance Co. in 1983. She was a longtime member of Center Star United Methodist Church where she served as church historian, participated in UMW, Vacation Bible School, and many other church activities. She loved her Lord, her family, her many friends, and all animals. Her home became home to many stray cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed birdwatching, photography, and traveling as long as her health allowed. She was a lifelong student of history, particularly if it involved Lauderdale County or WWII. She was blessed with the proverbial “green thumb” and spent countless hours working in her garden and flower beds.
Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Carl Wilton Thornton; and her sister, Betty McGraw.
Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Louie) Henry of Birmingham, and Carla (Jack) Sutphen of Greenwood, MS; four grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Thompson of Montgomery, Kate (Ben) Hutchison of Denver, CO, Carrie Henry of Miami, FL, and Thornton Henry of Birmingham; four great-grandchildren, Jack and Nora Thompson and Eli and Emma Hutchison; and four nieces and nephews.
There will be an 11 a.m. graveside service Thursday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL with Rev. Greg Cook officiating.
The family wishes to offer special thanks to the staff of Limestone Lodge Memory Care , Athens, for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your local Humane Society.
